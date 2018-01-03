Why you could soon be facing tighter security checks at Sheffield's bars and clubs

Revellers could soon face tighter security measures at bars and clubs across Sheffield after six men were stabbed on New Year's Day.

Crystal on Carver Street has been temporarily closed after six men from Birmingham were attacked at around 2.20am on Monday at House of Hugo.

Two men were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and police have now revealed that the brawl was 'almost certainly gang-related'.

Crystal have stressed that there are 'proper search facilities' at the club but police have now called on bar and club managers to make their venues safer.

Speaking to Hallam FM, South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner said the venues must rethink their security measures following this incident.

Dr Alan Biggins told Hallam: "One wonders why the security is seeminly not working if people are getting into club with blades.There should be no way in which anyone should be able to take a blade into a nightclub.

"The other clubbers don't want it, it's bad for the reputation of the club and if people are seriously hurt or injured, it can lead to the club being closed.

"There are always little gangs of people hanging about on the pavements but there seem to be security men on the door but it's clearly not working if people are getting through with knives and blades so I think the clubs need to think and take advice from South Yorkshire Police as to what more they can do."

Other city centre venues will now have their arrangements reviewed in a bid to prevent weapons getting into pubs and clubs.

Sheffield District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, said that police already have 'proactive enforcement operations' to address these issues.

However, he confirmed that venues where violence has flared in the past will have their systems reviewed.

He said: "We will be working in partnership with premises where there has been violence and issues in the recent past.

"We will be reviewing their security and search processes and discussing the introduction of ID scanners and polycarbonate glasses and bottles."

Dr Billings added that South Yorkshire Police had to talk to clubs who themeselves needed to 'take their responsibility seriously' as well.

He said: "Whether that means they put some sort of knife arch in place that would detect these things, get them off people, I don't know, but something needs to be done on the part of the clubs. It can't just be a South Yorkshire Police responsibility. All the police are doing is responding to incidents. We want to stop these things happening in the first place."