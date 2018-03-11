Why you could end up in BIG trouble with the law if your dog won't stop barking

Let's face it, there's not there's not much to dislike about dogs.

The majority of pups are cute, friendly and are often regarded by many as a best friend.

However, there are some occasions when not everyone will be overjoyed by the canines.

A dog's barking is an issue which constantly causes arguments between neighbours but what are the laws surrounding this?

Of course, it's not illegal for a dog to bark.

They may do this for any number of reasons but they could be barking excessively if they're scared - and this could become a problem for their owners.

If the dog's barking 'unreasonably and substantially interfere with the use or enjoyment of a home or other premises' then it could beome a statutory nuisance.

Sadly, there is no clear guideline on what constitutes a statutory nuisance but it could include car, equipment of machinery noise as well as smoke, light and smells.

So, if you're dog is barking for an excessive amount of time and it begins to interfere significant with how someone uses or enjoys their home then you must take matters to address this.

One of the best ways to settle this kind of dispute is clearly talking to your neighbours as they may not know their dog is causing such a disturbance.

However, the neighbour could also go the council with their complaint if they feel it is a 'statory nuisance' under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The council has a duty to investigate any statutory nuisance complaint and if they decide the dog's barking qualifies as such then you could be issued a 'noise abatement' order.

This order will then tell you what you have to do to stop making a noise nuisance or else face further legal action.

The order can be delayed for up to 7 days while the council tries to get you to stop or restrict the noise.

Worryingly, If you break an abatement order about noise from your home, then you could be looking at a fine of up to £5,000.

So, make sure you stay on the right side of the law and ensure your dog's barking is not causing too much of a disturbance.