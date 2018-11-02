Why you could be fined £5,000 for setting off fireworks at this time in Sheffield

Sheffield endured a night of shame on Halloween as fireworks were pelted at firefighters and police officers.

South Yorkshire Police said officers had fireworks, eggs and stones hurled at them while responding to incidents in Firth Park and Burngreave on Halloween.

Bonfire Night

And firefighters called out to a house blaze in Lifford Street, Tinsley, were also pelted with fireworks and eggs.

The blaze broke out after a firework was hurled through a bedroom window.

The bedroom shared by two young sisters was engulfed in flames after a powerful repeater-style firework was hurled through the window of their family home.

The firework set fire to the bedding on their bunk beds and filled the mid-terraced property with thick, black smoke.

Many Sheffield residents have hit out at the misuse of fireworks and ‘unofficial displays’ across the city in the run up to Bonfire Night.

With Bonfire Night falling on Monday this year, many residents are already fearing a weekend of firework nuisance.

Although people are allowed to set off fireworks, there are certain rules for when they can be set off and who can buy them.

According to Gov.uk, you can only buy fireworks if you're over 18 and can't be set off between 11pm and 7am.

However, this does not apply for Bonfire night when there's a midnight curfew as well as New Year's Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year when the cut off is 1am.

Adult fireworks can be either category two or three with only professionals able to use category four fireworks.

Anyone found selling or using fireworks illegally could face an on-the-spot fine of £90, a fine of up to £5,000 or up to six months in jail.

So, anyone setting off fireworks after midnight on Bonfire Night could be facing the huge fine.