'Why would you be walking the streets with this?' - Teen found with 10-inch knife attempted to stash it on live tram tracks in Sheffield

A 17-year-old boy was found with this knife

South Yorkshire Police’s Travel Safe team, who work with bus and tram operators to tackle crime on the city’s transport network, said the 17-year-old’s attempt to evade police was eventually foiled and he is now in custody.

A tram that was approaching as the teen stashed the knife slowed down, and police were able to recover the weapon which has a 10-inch blade, and a serrated edge.

Posting on Twitter, the Travel Safe team said: “Why would you be walking the streets with this? Why did he not want to speak to us?

“He tried to dispose of it onto live tram tracks while running away! Wrong team to try that with.

