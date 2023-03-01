Why were dinosaurs on the loose at Sheffield landmarks?

A herd of dinosaurs have been spotted roaming around Sheffield - appearing at some of the city’s best-known landmarks.

The Tyrannosaurus rex and a Triceratops were seen peering through foliage at the Winter Garden, stomping out dance moves at The Leadmill nightclub and holding hands while admiring the Sheffield city centre skyline from Norfolk Road, Park Hill.

The roar-some appearance from the unlikely pair delighted passers-by, especially brave youngsters who stopped for a photograph.

And today it can be revealed the dinosaurs were on tour to promote a new family concert being held by Sheffield charitable organisation Concerteenies this month.

The Musical Stories event at The Leadmill on Saturday March 18 retells the popular children’s book The Dinosaur Department Store by Lily Murray and Richard Merritt through vibrant music.

Polly Ives, the founder of Concerteenies and a cellist, said: “This is set to be our biggest ever concert and we wanted to pull out all the stops to make sure it reaches as many families as possible.

“In The Dinosaur Department Store book, the dinosaurs are on the loose so we decided to replicate that with our willing volunteers in Sheffield!

“Our Musical Stories tour takes place across South Yorkshire through 2023 and will give new audiences a chance to experience our fun and interactive concerts introducing children to the joy of music.”

The March 18 event is part of the Classical Sheffield weekend, which celebrates the city’s classical scene.

Cellist Ashok Klouda will perform several pieces, including his Indian inspired take on Bach’s solo cello music, composed by Natalie Klouda and recorded for Classic FM.

There will be lots of opportunities to sing and dance along plus craft activities afterwards.

More than 100 tickets have already been sold for the concert and they can be booked at concerteenies.com/events

In total there will be 74 Musical Stories events held across South Yorkshire this year, reaching an estimated 6,000 people.

The project retells four popular children’s books through music and was first devised by Polly with renowned composer Paul Rissman during the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020.

It is funded by Arts Council England, The Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation, Sheffield Church Burgesses Trust, Sheffield Town Trust and Sheffield Grammar School Exhibition Foundation.

