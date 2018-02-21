Why was this camera crew filming an Aston Martin supercar on Snake Pass?

A drive along Snake Pass is always full of interesting sights but there was a slightly different spectacle yesterday.

Passing motorists craned their necks in awe as they travelled towards Sheffield from Glossop after spotting an Aston Martin DB11.

The £160k supercar was travelling from Ladybower Reservoir but that wasn't the only interesting sight for motorists.

Following closely behind the incredible Aston Martin, only released this month, was a car fitted out with filming equipment.

Twitter user Stapleford Railway managed to capture the filming on his dashcam but sadly said he wasn't able to see who was driving the car.

He tweeted: "Came over the pass from Glossop and encountered a car show filming coming up from Ladybower. Must review dashcam to see if it was anyone famous driving

"Here you go from today on the pass Stunning scenery backdrop if you are going to make a car show Next question is who was driving the DB11!"

While it may not have been Top Gear's Matt Le Blanc, Chris Harris or Rory Reid behind the wheel, chances are it would have been a recognisable face.

If anyone knows who the lucky driver was, feel free to get in touch!