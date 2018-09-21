Why this photo of ‘cannabis’ seized by cops in Sheffield has got everyone laughing 

It’s been a busy week for police in Sheffield as they took part in a national operation to tackle knife crime.

South Yorkshire Police stepped up patrols across Sheffield and took part in high visibility policing operations as part of Operation Sceptre.

Cannabis seized by Sheffield North East NHP

Officers have been conducting open land searches and executing warrants across Sheffield, including the Burngreave area.

Yesterday, officers in the Burngreave Team took to Facebook to inform residents they had executed a warrant as part of the national operation.

Police said that a male was arrested for possession with intent to supply possession, accompanied by a photo of the seized cannabis.

However, the picture has now been shared hundreds of times on Facebook with more than 300 comments left.

Rather than congratulating police on their good work, the majority of the comments were left by people questioning the authenticity of the cannabis.

Some likened it more to seaweed while others said it resembled parsley or kale.

One person commented: "Who’s emptied the flymow into a zip bag?”

Another wrote: “Poor lad only went to get some live plants for his fish tank.”

One wrote: “Strain - conifer brambles. Taste -piney. Effects - mild headaches, drowsiness. Medical factors - lung malfunction.”

We’ll leave you to make up your own minds.