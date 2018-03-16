Why this £625,000 Doncaster home is the most popular property for sale in the whole of Britain

Have your say

A stunning five bedroom family home in Doncaster has become the most viewed house for sale in the whole of Britain.

On the market for £625,000, Moss View in Moss, on the outskirts of Doncaster, is the number one most viewed house on property website Zoopla.

The house includes a children's play area.

Thousands of people have viewed the home - which comes complete with it's own children's play area, equestrian facilities and stunning interior design.

The number one most viewed property for sale on Zoopla has an impressive five bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with facilities for horse lovers.

There is a large glazed window at the front of the house, which extends from the ground floor to the roof.

Vendors Fine and Country describe the house, called Manor View as 'a substantial, contemporary house offering spacious yet flexible family living accommodation with the advantage of a self contained one bedroom annex situated within the grounds of the property.

The house is on the market for 625,000.

The home has 1.5 acres of grounds which includes a double electric gated entrance, single garage, large parking area, formal lawned garden, paddock and stables.

