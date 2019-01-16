Why there will be a 10-foot Ice House in the middle of Fargate this week

If you’re walking down Fargate on Friday then you may notice something a little out of the ordinary.

Yorkshire Water will be erecting a three-metre tall illuminated Ice House this Friday to promote its ‘Winter Ready’ and Priority Services campaigns.

Fargate, Sheffield. Picture: Andrew Roe

The company, along with Sand in Your Eye, has constructed the incredible house made entirely out of ice just in time for the cold snap to hit the UK.

Yorkshire Water will be showing Sheffield residents how to protect their home’s water pipes and taps during the chilly winter weather to stop them freezing over, cracking and leaking.

The ice house also features its own special pipework so staff can demonstrate to passers-by how to lag and defrost pipes in their own home.

As icy cold weather grips the region, free lagging and winter packs will be handed out to protect outdoor pipes and taps from freezing over, cracking and leaking.

The demonstration could come at a perfect time with the Met Office this morning issuing a weather warning for Sheffield.

Snow flurries are forecast for the city in the next 24 hours and now a Yellow Warning for ice has been issued.

The warning is in effect for the period between 10pm tonight and 11am tomorrow.

The warning states: “Icy patches are expected to develop later Wednesday evening or overnight over southern Scotland and Northern Ireland and during the early hours of Thursday over England and and Wales.

“There will also be some wintry showers about, mainly over hills and mountains, but also to some lower levels at times, most likely in parts of Scotland and northern, eastern and central England.

“With the exception of high ground, most places will not see any snow settling.”