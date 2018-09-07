There’s a new attraction at Meadowhall and Harry Potter fans in Sheffield are going to be very excited.

If anyone has read any of the Harry Potter books or seen any of the films, and come on who hasn’t, you’ll be familiar with Platform 9 ¾.

Platform 9 3/4 Meadowhall

The mystical station can be found in London’s Kings Cross Station and provides a portal for all students to the Hogwarts Express.

But now, it’s not just in London where you can find the famous Harry Potter landmark.

Meadowhall now has its very own Platform 9 ¾ in The Lanes and there’s a special competition to go alongside it.

The shopping centre is asking fans share a photo of themselves at the platform and the prize is amazing.

Platform 9 3/4 Meadowhall

The lucky winner will get a Harry Potter wand from the popular store The Shop Under The Stairs.

The Shop Under the Stairs is hidden away on 'The Lanes' at Meadowhall but it's a Potter paradise for anyone who has sought it out.

Fans can leave the real world behind them and immerse themselves in the magic of Harry Potter during their visit to the shop.

The Shop Under the Stairs is bursting with Potter trinkets including prop replicas, collectables, costume accessories and even school supplies.

