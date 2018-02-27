Why Sheffield Wednesday surprised Carlos Carvalhal after Swansea draw

Swansea City manager Carlos Caralhal has admitted he was surprised by his former Sheffield Wednesday side in their FA Cup clash earlier this month.

Carvalhal returned to Hillsborough for the fifth round clash with his new Swansea side less than two months after parting company with the club.

Despite the divisional difference, Luhukay's men managed to hold the Premier League side to a replay following a hard-fought 0-0 draw.

Wednesday had the better of the opening period of the match with Adam Reach and Jacob Butterfield going close in the first ten minutes.

Luhukay's side travel to the Liberty stadium tonight to battle for a place in the sixth round to face either Rochdale or Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking before the replay, Carvalhal admitted he was surprised by how his former side started the tie.

He said: "They surprised is in the first 10 minutes and we made some changes and balance the game and it was fair to need a new game so we play in front of our fans. Let’s see which team is more strong.

"It was strange in the last game, sometimes I felt like I was playing against myself as I like the club and I will be an Owl forever.

"But we want to win, everyone understands that whether it is in 90 minutes, 120 or penalties.

"We want to go to the next stage of the competition, if we go through it’s fantastic but it is not the end of the world if we do not go through because we have an important game on Saturday.”

The Owls face Carvalhal's Swansea City side in the fifth round replay tonight at 8.05pm.