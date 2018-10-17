Why Sheffield shoppers think this city centre shop has the best Halloween display

Halloween is just two weeks away and shops across Sheffield are perfecting their spooky shop window displays.

It seem like everyone in Sheffield is getting into the scary spirit as preparations for Halloween hot up.

Shops across the city are busy preparing their ghoulish window displays and making their stores as terrifying as possible.

But, shoppers think that one city centre store has already nailed the contest for best Halloween display.

Bird Opticians on Surrey Street have a model head proudly displaying one of their glasses in their shop window.

However, the face has been covered in nails, similar to the character Pinhead from the Hellraiser series.

Nigel Ford posted on Facebook: “When it comes to Halloween shop window displays, Bird Opticians on Surrey Street have nailed it!.”

John Gurnhill posted: “Wonder if you can buy it?”

And Michael Hardy commented: “Hope he never goes near an electro-magnet.”

If you’ve seen a scarier Halloween display in a shop window then let us know!