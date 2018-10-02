Why Sheffield’s popular ‘Bubbleman’ has been BANNED from performing on The Moor 

For the past few months, Sheffield’s popular ‘Bubbleman’ has been entertaining families walking up and down The Moor.

But for the past few weeks, Wojciech Plonka has not been seen performing in this busy area of Sheffield.

The Bubbleman has been banned from performing on The Moor in Sheffield

The popular street performer revealed on Facebook that he has been banned from appearing on The Moor for fears the pavement will become ‘too slippery’.

He posted: “I am the Bubbleman – you’ve probably seen me on The Moor/Fargate during the last month.

“Thank you everyone for so many photos, tips and good reactions.

“Unfortunately I am not allowed to go to the Moor anymore (it is too dangerous for everyone because it’s too slippery) with my bubbles. I will be on the Fargate as long as there will be good weather then!”

Wojciech said he only arrived in Sheffield one month ago but he’s been hard at work promoting his bubble shows around the city centre.

He told the Star that after a week of performing on the Moor, he was approached by ‘two people wearing purple sweaters with ‘Moor Sheffield’ written on them.

The two workers reportedly told Wojciech that he could not perform in the area anymore as it created ‘too much foam on the ground.

“I was trying to explain them that I wash the ground after every show and also I can put a cardboard in the ground if it’s too slippery but they just told to me to go out and never come there again,” he explained.