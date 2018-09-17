Why Sheffield’s Arctic Monkeys could be celebrating on Thursday in the middle of their homecoming gigs 

As Arctic Monkeys prepare for their run of huge homecoming shows in Sheffield this week – they may have to squeeze a celebration party into their busy schedule.

For the Sheffield band has been nominated for the prestigious 2018 Mercury Prize for their latest album Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino.

This is the fourth time the band has earned a Mercury nomination but they face stiff competition this year from the likes of Lily Allen, Florence + The Machine and Noel Gallagher.

The Arctics, Gallagher and Florence are 4-1 favourites at bookmakers William Hill, with Wolf Alice, Smith and Allen given odds of 6-1.

The shortlist was put together by music critics and the winner will be announced at a glittering bash at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London, on Thursday.

This comes right in the middle of the band’s run of four shows at the Fly DSA Arena in Sheffield between Tuesday and Saturday this week.