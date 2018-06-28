Why Sheffield Hallam University freshers might recognise Love Island star Eyal Booker

Many Sheffield Hallam students will recognise Eyal Booker from Love Island but some freshers may already be familiar with the 22-year-old.

The model and Instagram star from Bushey, Hertfordshire was last night booted out of the Love Island villa along with Zara McDermott.

Fans followed his relationship with Megan Barton-Hanson with interest and many were left disappointed when she left him for Wes Nelson.

Last night may have been the last we'll see of Eyal in the villa but Sheffield Hallam students can still see him in the university's clothing catalogue.

Hallam Union (HUBS) posted a picture of this year's Freshers catalogue on their Facebook with Eyal sporting a Team Hallam tracksuit and hoodie.

HUBS posted: "When Love Island's Eyal said he was a model, this isn't quite what we had in mind!

"But hey, who can blame him for wanting to be in a Team Hallam Hoodie!"