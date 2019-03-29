Why Sam Winnall will play with one less ‘flamboyant’ accessory against Stoke City

Sam Winnall has been Sheffield Wednesday’s masked man in recent matches but the striker will finally be able to ditch his Zorro-esque accessory after being given the all clear from doctors.

The Owls striker suffered a broken nose as he played for the under-23s at Charlton earlier this month while building up match fitness on his return from a hamstring injury.

He has been sporting a specially made protective face mask since then, but revealed that he will be playing without it for the first time tomorrow against Stoke City.

Winnall told the media: “It’s been strange. Thankfully I don’t have to wear it anymore. That’s a bit of a bonus.

“I was quite worried, because I had just got myself to the stage where I had given myself the chance to be in the squad, and then had a bad nose break. You think ‘oh God, is it going to keep me out?’

“The physios and doctor here were great, they found a place when I could get a mask built, which allowed me to play.

“I didn’t want to miss any more time, I had been patiently waiting for months. I was itching to get back, I had worked so hard.

“Although it wasn’t ideal, it gave me the chance to play.

“It was a bit flamboyant on the first day, but the novelty soon wore off.

“I was just thankful I was able to play because I didn’t want to spend any more time on the sidelines. Especially for a facial injury which wasn’t affecting my actual body. It was just a protection.”

Winnall was handed his first Owls start since 2017 in the last league match against Blackburn Rovers and is in line for selection for tomorrow’s clash at the Bet365 Stadium.