Why motorists could soon face a £100 fine for going just 1MPH over the speed limit

Sheffield drivers have been warned they could reportedly face a huge fine for going just 1mph over the speed limit.

Police are reportedly launching an official review into the 'buffer zone' which allows driver an additional 10 per cent of the speed limit plus 2mph to the legal limit before they're punished.

However, according to the Mail on Sunday, the national roads policing chief is said to be favour of scrapping it.

Chief Constable Anthony Bangham reportedly believes the existing protections sends out to the wrong signal and could be contributing to the increasing amount of injuries on the roads.

In the report, seen by the Mail on Sunday, he warned: "We need to change our messaging and ensure greater consistency of approach when dealing with those who exceed the speed limit.'

"The existing speed enforcement guidance (in particular the now publicly stated 10% + 2 allowance) could in fact be encouraging driving at these more dangerous higher speeds rather than the actual speed limits.

"If properly understood and applied, the guidance may provide forces with the necessary flexibility but over time its rigid application and understanding are often misunderstood, with an expectation that the 'norm' is 'it is OK to speed."

If the buffer zone is abolished it could mean that drivers could be punished for going just 1mph over the limit.

However, police leaders are reportedly against the proposals who believe it would not be proportionate or achievable to enforce the rules.

Currently, most people caught speeding will be classed as committing a 'minor offence' and will receive a Fixed Penalty Notice of a £100 fine and three points on your licence.

Drivers can often dodge the points if they opt for a speed awareness course if it's their first offence or haven't attended a course within the last three years.

Sometimes, however, the punishment can be more severe and you could be prosecuted in court leading to a higher fine, more points on your licence or even a disqualification.

The police will usually only opt to prosecute if you are considered a 'serious offender' and have either severely exceeded the speed limit or have repeatedly committed the offence.

In Sheffield, drivers have been warned to expect tickets for police officers armed with new hand held speed guns.

Last month, officers were visible across Sheffield catching drivers with this new device.

Police said that within 15 minutes in their positions they had identified a number of drivers breaking the speed limit.

Motorists have now been warned to expect officers in 'speeding hot spots' to control the problem.