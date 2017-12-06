Why Michael Vaughan described Joe Root as a 'typical Sheffield United fan' during second Ashes test

Joe Root will have more to worry about today than former England captain and Owls fan Michael Vaughan labelling him a 'typical Sheffield United fan'.

The current England captain and Sheffield United fan Root couldn't inspire a spirited comeback against Australia in Adelaide as Australia took a 2-0 lead in the series.

Root top scored with 67 but was crucially dismissed in the third over to Josh Hazelwood, signalling the beginning of the end for the tourists.

During the test, Root found himself batting away sledges as well as balls from the Australian cricketers, in particular from Peter Handscomb.

Finishing the fourth day on 67, Root waved his bat to crowd and told Handscomb to 'shut up', among other insults.

The umpire was forced to step in to cool the situation and it was an incident quickly picked up on by BT analyst and Sheffield Wednesday fan Michael Vaughan.

Speaking on BT Sports after the fourth day, former England cricketer Graham Swann described him as 'feisty' when his back was up against the wall.

He said: "That little to and fro with Handscom, his Yorkshire teammate supposedly, shows there's no love lost out there and Root is up for the fight. It's a great sign for England."

Vaughan couldn't pass up the opportunity to throw a tongue-in-cheek insult towards his former England teammate,.

Rather than admiring Root's resolve, he jokingly responded by describing Root's characteristics as being from a 'typical Sheffield United fan'.