Why Meadowhall opened its doors early this morning as shopping centre turns purple 

Some Meadohwall shops have opened early this morning as the shopping centre lends its support for Purple Tuesday.

Created by the organisation Purple, Purple Tuesday is an accessible shopping day that is celebrated across the UK.

Meadowhall turns purple

The national day aims to make customer-facing businesses more aware of the challenges faced by shoppers living with a disability or impairments.

As a result, Meadowhall has made its iconic glass dome shine purple to recognise the event as as well as placing ‘Meet and Greet’ hosts throughout the mall.

A number shops have opened their doors early today to give shoppers who struggle with crowds and noisy, bright environments a stress-free shopping experience.

Darren Pearce, Centre Director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re incredibly committed to providing a warm and welcoming environment here at Meadowhall that’s accessible to all our customers.

“Over our 28 years of business, we’ve launched lots of great initiatives to help evolve and develop our space to meet the needs of our community but there will always be room for improvement.

“By showing our support for Purple Tuesday we hope raise awareness about the invaluable work that Purple does, highlight the challenges we should tackle in the retail industry and gain further feedback on our own environment too. It really is a great event.”

The centre has also introduced accessible changing places and regular Quiet Hours to its mall (featuring low-lit lighting and little to no music) and it will be holding autism-friendly Christmas workshops throughout December as part of its Wishmas Wonderland experience.

The shopping centre is open as normal this morning despite a teenage boy being stabbed outside Meadowhall last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the knife attack near to the taxi rank in the the car park close to Next at 7.20pm.

An injured boy was taken to hospital with leg wounds, which are not believed to be life threatening.