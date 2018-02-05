Why McDonald's doesn't offer mayonnaise to customers at any of their restaurants

Have your say

There's not too much to complain about when ordering your meal at McDonald's.

The choice is huge, the service is quick and there's very rarely any complications with your order.

However, condiment lovers may be forced to disagree.

McDonald's offer their hungry customers a range of different dips and sauces to enjoy whether they're munching on Big Macs or grazing on their fries.

From Rich Tomato to Sweet Chilli and BBQ to Sweet and Sour there's a range of different condiments to enjoy with your meal.

But one glaring omission stands out above the rest.

Customers have long complained that they've been unable to enjoy mayonnaise with their meals as it's simply not available at McDonald's.

And if you've ever wondered why that is, then you're in luck.

Cosmopolitan were clearly so incensed by this that they approached McDonald's to find out the real reason behind the scandal.

A spokesperson responded: "What we offer in our restaurants is based on customer demand. We don’t currently have any plans for mayonnaise to be made available."

Mystery solved.