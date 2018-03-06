Why Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was spotted at this Sheffield Nando's at the weekend

Customers were left shocked after spotting former England and Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand at a Sheffield Nando's this weekend - but why was he there?

The BT Sports pundit was spotted eating at the popular chicken restaurant on Saturday night and customers were left wondering why he was in Sheffield.

Ferdinand is no stranger to the city, having been pictured on Arundel Gate with a group of Sheffield United fans ahead of the Steel City derby in January.

But, it seems Ferdinand was more interested in another sport this weekend.

The former defender was in Sheffield to watch Kell Brook's light middleweight victory against Sergey Rabchenko in front of a home crowd.

Ferdinand then had the chance to chat to Sheffield's boxing hero at the chain restaurant and pick his brains ahead of his first-ever bout.

Ferdinand is currently training for a foray into the boxing world as part of his 'Defender to Contender' project with Betfair.

Brook uploaded a picture of himself with Ferdinand on to Instagram but was seemingly more keen to discuss football rivalries rather than boxing.

He posted: "Good to bump into Rio Ferdinand in Sheffield tonight and catch up on his journey with boxing!

"Wished him best of luck with the new challenge but told him Klopp's Liverpool going to outdo his boys Manchester United in the Battle of the Reds this weekend on Sky Sports!"

Brook knocked out Rabchenko in the second round of the fight and celebrated with boxer Dan Cooper, trainer Amer Khan and boxer Atif Shafiq at Nando's.

Manchester United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday while Brook's Blades travel to Ipswich Town after a trip to Fulham tonight.