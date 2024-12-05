Why Hitchcock's Notorious is a golden oldie perfect for Talking Pictures TV

Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman get very close in Alfred Hitchcock's spy thriller Notorious

Among the slew of Christmas tear-jerkers, the gore of Hammer House of Horror and all-action blockbusters and their endless sequels which litter the small screen, there was a diamond in the rough.

Talking Pictures TV sandwiched the Alfred Hitchcock classic suspense thriller Notorious between Dick Barton Special Agent and Z Cars.

If there’s a chance of a black and white movie of a certain vintage, oozing lots of class and glamour, intrigue and danger with enough star power to dazzle a film premiere – I’m your woman.

The American spy noir ticks all those boxes. The words ‘Don’t miss it’ should be highlighted in neon above the title to make it stand out amid the drabness of the TV schedules. It is one of the films not just of the 20th century but any century.

Notorious was released in 1946, was directed and produced by Alfred Hitchcock and starred Cary Grant, Ingrid Bergman and Claude Rains. They played three people whose lives become entangled during an espionage operation.

The film follows US government agent TR Devlin, played by Grant, who enlists the help of Alicia Huberman, Bergman, the daughter of a German war criminal, to infiltrate a circle of executives of IG Farben hiding out in Rio de Janeiro after the Second World War.

The situation becomes complicated when the two fall in love as Huberman is instructed to seduce Alex Sebastian, Rains, a Farben executive who had previously been infatuated with her.

When Sebastian realises he is married to an American agent, the stakes are raised.

It is – in other words – Casablanca without Humphrey Bogart, an almost perfect film: a spy thriller, a love story and a woman-in-danger-and-in-love adventure,

There is also a moral morass at the heart of the film. Grant’s character drives Alicia into the arms of another man at his handlers’ insistence and then is maddened by jealousy.

Alicia accepts the mission and its consequences: she is going to have to share a bed with a man she does not love. Is that moral looseness or a selfless act of duty for her country?

Does it make her a woman of dubious character or a heroine willing to die for her country and on a par with Violette Szabo.

While you are picking at that tricky knot, do not be blinded to the quality of the cast. Cary Grant made being laconic, cool, detached and cynical look easy –he elevated it to an art form.

He made a career out of playing characters like Devlin – including in the Hitchcock films Suspicion in which he played Johnnie, To Catch a Thief, John Robie, and North By Northwest, Roger Thornhill.

Bergman was every inch his equal – cold and troubled, sexy and sensuous. Bergman also appeared in Hitchcock’s Spellbound and Under Capricorn.

The chemistry between the two leads in Notorious was palpable.

The ‘kissing’ scene she shares with Grant is one of the hottest in cinematic history – while they keep both feet on the ground and all their clothes on.

Claude Rains was a character actor of extraordinary power.

His stock-in-trade was, as in Notorious, the sinister villain. He was police chief Louie in Casablanca and dasterdly Prince John in the Adventures of Robin Hood.

Adding menace to Notorious was Leopoldine Konstantin as Sebastian’s mother – she made Rebecca’s Mrs Danvers look like Mary Poppins.

The first time I saw Notorious I would be 15 or so and knew, though not why, it was not just good but outstanding. I was totally immersed in it.

Rains and Konstantin frightened me to hide behind the sofa – and my heart hammered in my chest as Devlin raced to save Alicia from their deadly clutches. Would he get there in time?

The movie’s power over me has diminished only because I have watched it so many times I know what’s going to happen.

But when it comes to a toss-up between Notorious – or any Hitchcock film– and the miserable, gruel-thin, issue-laden, joke-less, woke-choked fare of today, give me the tangled webs of Notorious, Suspicion, Rebecca, the Lady Vanishes, North by Northwest and the Paradine Case every time.

In fact, I have a Hitchcock box set somewhere and a working DVD player. Because I like the oldies, I bet you thought I was going to say VCR