This is why FOUR fire engines were called out to a Sheffield city centre building
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 13:43 pm
The appliances were called out to Velocity Village off Tenter Street at around 1pm today.
The fire service said they were alerted by a fire alarm going off in one of the buildings but the incident ‘didn’t develop’.
The four engines were needed due to the size of the site and as a precaution, they added.