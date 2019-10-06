This is why FOUR fire engines were called out to a Sheffield city centre building

Four fire engines have been called out to a Sheffield city centre building.

By Dan Hayes
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 13:43 pm
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 13:43 pm

The appliances were called out to Velocity Village off Tenter Street at around 1pm today.

The fire service said they were alerted by a fire alarm going off in one of the buildings but the incident ‘didn’t develop’.

The four engines were needed due to the size of the site and as a precaution, they added.

Fire engines at Velocity Village in Sheffield.