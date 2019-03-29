Why Fernando Forestieri uploaded this Spanish quote and a picture with Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

It’s been a busy couple of days for Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri as he prepares for his side’s upcoming trip to Stoke City.

The 29-year-old was yesterday found not guilty of racially aggravated assault following Wednesday’s pre-season friendly against Mansfield Town last July.

Fernando Forestieri and Marcelo Bielsa - Credit: @fernandoforestieri Instagram

Forestieri pleaded not guilty to using racial slurs towards Mansfield’s Krystian Pearce and a further charge of using threatening words and behaviour.

Following the trial he released a statement saying he was pleased with the verdict but expressed his suprise and disappointment that the charges were brought against him.

As well as uploading the statement to Twitter, and a celebratory trip to Nando’s with teammate Atdhe Nuhiu, Forestieri has uploaded a picture with Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentina striker uploaded three pictures of himself with Bielsa from September’s Yorkshire derby alongside the caption "Even If It's impossible, don't claim anything, swallow poison. Accept the injustice that everything balances in the end.”

The quote is one of Bielsa’s own when he was in charge of Olympique de Marseille.

After losing to PSG, who were battling his side for the title, Bielsa told his team: “It is difficutl to accept injustice boys.”

He continued: "Accept injustice, everything is balanced in the end, nine dates are missing, if we play the nine dates like this, there is no doubt that they will have the answer they deserve."

"Even if it's impossible for you, do not claim anything, swallow poison, make sure that by playing like this, the nine missing dates are going to get what they deserve. I congratulate you guys, everyone, everyone!"

It’s not the first time Forestieri has showed his admiration for the Leeds United manager with the Wednesday striker being born and raised in Rosario and starting his career at Newell’s Old Boys.

Bielsa is still seen as a legend at the club, playing for them for one season and winning the Torneo Apertura in his first season in charge and the Clausura two years later,

Despite the obvious admiration between the two, the post has caused a bit of a stir on social media.

Dee tweeted: “Not going down well this.... delete.”

Ryan tweeted: “See you in the summer :) #LUFC”

Phil Hay tweeted: “That will be popular in Sheffield.”

Lewy Pearce tweeted: “Bielsa quote. He loves Bielsa. Won’t be long until he’s at the mighty whites!”

However, many Wednesday fans have backed Forestieri over the post.

Jacko tweeted: "They’re both good friends both from Argentina, there are loads of friends between Wednesday and United due to country. For example Fleck, Bannan, Fletcher etc. Get over it, football shouldn’t come between friends period!”

Rich tweeted: "Are footballers and managers from different clubs not allowed to speak with each other?”

DT tweeted: “Footballer has friend from different club!! SHOCK.”

In a statement following the trial, Forestieiri said: “I am very pleased with the verdict reached today by the district judge at Mansfield Magistrates Court to acquit me of the public order charge brought against me.

“I was surprised and very disappointed that the Crown Prosecution Service brought a charge against me in the first place given the circumstances of the incident and the evidence which was used to form the basis of the charge.

“I have strenuously denied the charge from the outset and I have now been vindicated by the decision of the judge.

“The last eight months have been a difficult time for me and my family. I now wish to put the matter behind me and focus on my football.

“I would like to thank my family, friends, everyone at Sheffield Wednesday and in particular the fans together with my legal team for the support they have given me throughout.”