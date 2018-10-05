Why everyone was saying the same thing after Meadowhall’s Student Night last night

In case you weren’t aware, hundreds of students descended on Meadowhall yesterday to take advantage of the shopping centre’s annual Student Night.

Meadowhall opened their doors to students yesterday at around 5pm; offering huge deals and freebies for everyone in attendance.

There were some amazing discounts on offer, as well as exclusive deals and giveaways from top brands as well as DJ sets from Capital.

This year’s Love Island winners Jack and Dani even joined students for a meet and greet from 5pm – 7pm.

A quick glance on Twitter would suggest the event went down a treat with many students spending a chunk of their loans on new clothes and treats.

However, there was one resounding theme reverberating through social media following the event.

Student Night at Meadowhall

And that was that Meadowhall was very, very busy.

Supertram warned passengers that trams across Sheffield would be much busier than normal as a result of Student Night and told customers to allow extra time for their journey.

Extra services were put on from Meadowhall to the Cathedral for the event as well as three extra trams an hour between Cathedral and Tinsley.

However, many commuters were still left frustrated with how ‘unusually busy’ their trams were.

Melissa Jayne tweeted: “I couldn't get into work tonight because I had to let 10 trams go. There was no chance of getting on the Meadowhall tram! I’m not very happy about it!.”

Beth tweeted: “Getting a tram after work when it’s been the student night at Meadowhall was a big mistake.”

Rich tweeted: “If you're travelling to the Student night at #Meadowhall tonight from #Sheffield City, just a warning that the Trams are a bit full already from West Street. First Bus X1 and X78 from Interchange are good alternatives.”

Other people were left dismayed at just how busy Meadowhall were.

Sam Robinson tweeted: “Made a fatal error coming to Meadowhall on the student lock-in night here.”

Ash tweeted: “I really chose the wrong day to come to Meadowhall,,, it’s student night>”

Joe tweeted: “Instant regret coming to Meadowhall tonight.”

Luke Lister tweeted: “Absolute school boy error coming to Meadowhall tonight. Rammed.”

Hayley Grice tweeted: “Don’t think I could of chosen a worse night to pick my orders up from Meadowhall... student lock in night never left so fast!”

But, for those who had come to take advantage of the huge deals and incredible savings, there was a different kind of issue.

Johnny Disco tweeted: “Went to Meadowhall student lock in to get creps and trousers, instead spent £200 on a jacket.”

Meaghan tweeted: “Student night at Meadowhall means bankruptcy is imminent.”