This is why Doncaster MP Rosie Winterton can't vote on Brexit in Parliament
Brexit - the topic that none of us can escape – but Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton is exempt from voting on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s deal.
With MP voting records coming under increasing scrutiny, there’s a very good reason why Dame Rosie can’t have her say in the House of Commons.
And that’s because she’s Deputy Speaker – which means she is exempt on voting, not just on Brexit but on any Parliamentary matters.
She is in the running to replace current Speaker John Bercow who announced earlier this year that he will be standing down on October 31.
But the Speaker and the three deputies, all of whom are elected by the House, do not take part in party politics and remain completely impartial.
She has the same powers as the Speaker when presiding.
However, she is still entitled to take part in constituency politics - and to make their views known on these matters.
In general elections, the Speaker and deputies stand as party politicians.
Because of her role, Dame Rosie does not take part in votes, unlike her fellow Doncaster MPs Ed Miliband (Doncaster North) and Don Valley's Caroline Flint.
Ms Flint voted to back Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal last night despite campaigning for Remain during the referendum, saying she wants to see the result respected.
Mr Miliband, who also campaigned to Remain, voted against the deal in last night’s votes.