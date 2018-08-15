Why city charities could be quids in if Sheffield Wednesday enjoy success this season

Sheffield Wednesday might find they have more than just their own supporters celebrating their goals thanks to a fundraising scheme set up by a group of kind-hearted fans.

Wednesdayite Matt Brown set up the Quidagoal scheme asking fellow Owls to donate £1 for every goal Jos Luhakay's team score.

And after just two league games more than 100 fans have already signed up to the project, which will see money split between The Children's Hospital Charity, Weston Park Hospital and Sheffield Mind.

Matt, 30, of Handsworth, said: "I have done other bits of charity work but I wanted to find football could support charities.

"Obviously, people are asked to donate when they can - the odd tenner now and again - but I thought it would be a better idea for smaller amounts from a larger group of people."

Matt, who said he had been following Wednesday since 1996, said the scheme was more of a 'group effort' and had already passed its target for the number of fans signed up.

He added: "We did a poll to decide on the charities and the idea was to come up with three charities that cover all ages. The Children's Hospital obviously helps kids, Sheffield Mind provides mental health support to all ages and then Weston Park does the same but there are a lot of older patients there.

"The campaign has been really well received. We had a flurry of people sign up when I first set it up and I had designers contacting me offering to do some artwork. Sheffield Wednesday have been supportive too."

Matt said people can either donate per goal, weekly, monthly or at the end of the season.

For information follow @quidagoal on Twitter or to donate or sign up to the scheme visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/quidagoal.