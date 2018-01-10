Why a super computer has predicted Sheffield United will miss out on the play-offs

A super computer has predicted the final Championship table and it's not great news for Sheffield United fans.

It wasn't too long ago that Chris Wilder's men found themselves at the top of the Championship table following a 3-1 win away at Burton Albion.

Billy Sharp's brace left the Blades at the top of the pack; 11 points ahead of seventh placed Derby County who had two games in hand.

However, after a tough run of form and just one win in their last five games, United find themselves out of the play-off places.

The Blades are now one point behind Yorkshire rivals Leeds United and seven points behind Derby who currently occupy the second automatic promotion place.

And, sadly for Blades fans, a super computer is predicting that they will now finish the season outside of the play-ff places.

Although there are still 20 games left to play in the Championship, the Elo system predicts that United will drop down a place to eighth.

The system, used by Sky Sports, was originally set up to rate chess players.

It takes into account form, who Sheffield United still have left to play and how they have performed in previous seasons.

As a result, it has predicted that Wilder's side have less than 1 per cent chance of winning the league and just a 4 per cent chance of automatic promotion.

The Blades have just a 33 per cent chance of making the play-offs with the super computer predicting Cardiff, Bristol City, Aston Villa and Leeds will take the four spaces.

Wolves have been given a massive 95 per cent chance of winning the league and an almost certain probability of them making the top 2 or play-offs.