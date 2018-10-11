Why a Sheffield nightclub will play Africa by Toto on repeat all night long in December

There’s not too many people around who don’t know and love the song Africa by Toto.

The 1982 single has become a cult hit and been used in many TV shows including South Park, Family Guy, Scrubs and Stranger Things.

Plug Sheffield

There’s even a Twitter account called africabytotobot which tweets out single lines from the song.

The song’s popularity has earned it its own subreddit for people sharing their own versions but its popularity may now have reached even greater heights.

On Saturday, December 8, Plug in Sheffield will be playing the guilty pleasure all night long.

So, from 11pm until 3am, clubbers will hear nothing else but the soothing lyrics and melody of Jeff Porcaro and David Paich.

More than 400 people have already declared themselves interested in the event, which is aiming to raise money for charity.

Plug said that all the profits will be donated to Temwa, a charity promoting sustainable community development in rural areas of northern Malawi.

A spokesperson said: “A whole night of Toto's hit song Africa is coming to Plug this December. Strap in for a night of everyone's favourite hit to raise money for a great cause. Get tickets here.

“Temwa are a charity committed to reducing poverty in remote communities. By enjoying and donating at this event you are supporting them in their great work. To read more about the charity follow the link here: www.temwa.org”