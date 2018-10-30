Why a McDonald’s meal in Sheffield city centre costs LESS than one a mile away

Sheffield clearly loves a McDonald’s judging by just how many we have dotted across the city.

Grabbing some fast-food at cheap prices is a huge draw for hungry customers with 8 restaurants in Sheffield to choose from.

McDonald's in Sheffield city centre

But, while the prices at every McDonald’s are very cheap, some are cheaper than others.

For example, you will be paying more for a Big Mac at the McDonald’s on Farm Road than you will in the city centre.

It may only be 10p more for a Big Mac and 20p more for The Signature Spicy but this could add up, depending on how often you need a McDonald’s fix.

McDonald’s explained that franchises set their own prices for food due to a ‘demand-based methodology’.

A statement on the McDonald’s website reads: “The overall aim for each of our restaurants is to provide food at a competitive value-driven price for our customers.

“Prices will vary slightly between different restaurants according to a number of factors.

“We set prices using a demand based methodology, which means there may be price variations from restaurant to restaurant, but in a way that offers best value to that restaurants' individual customer base.”

But how much difference is there between the stores?

We looked at the price difference between the two McDonald’s branches available on the Uber Eats delivery app; the High Street and Farm Road stores.

High Street

Signature Classic Meal – £6.29

20 Chicken McNuggets – £3.99

The Signature Spicy – £4.79

Big Mac – £2.99

Big Mac Meal - £4.49

Chicken Legend with BBQ Sauce – £3.69

Quarter Pounder with Cheese – £2.99

Fillet-O-Fish – £2.99

Vegetable Deluxe – £2.99

Double Cheeseburger – £1.49

Medium Fries – £1.09

Diet Coke – £0.89

Flat White – £1.59

Farm Road

Signature Classic Meal – £6.39

20 Chicken McNuggets – £3.99

The Signature Spicy – £4.99

Big Mac – £3.09

Big Mac Meal – £4.49

Chicken Legend with BBQ Sauce – £3.59

Fillet-O-Fish – £2.99

Vegetable Deluxe – £2.99

Double Cheeseburger – £1.49

Medium Fries – £1.09

Diet Coke – £0.89

Flat White – £1.59

