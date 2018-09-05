Why a 15-year-old failed miserably trying to steal lead from a Sheffield nursing home 

A teenager was detained by police officers after trying to steal lead from a Sheffield nursing home.

The 15-year-old was detained in Chapeltown on Tuesday, despite trying to hide his identity with a balaclava.

Police said he also ‘failed miserably’ trying to ensure his fingerprints weren’t left at the scene while wearing gloves.

The teenager was found carrying a police baton as well as a Class B drug.

A police spokesperson said: “ A 15-year-old local male was last night detained by PC2374 Simon Morfitt of the Parson Cross Team.

“Despite his attempts to hide his identity with the balaclava and ensure his fingerprints weren't left at the scene when wearing the gloves, he failed miserably and was detained at the scene.

“Yes the police baton was also found in the males possession as was the Class B drug. He is now being processed for theft, offensive weapon and being in possession of a controlled drug.”

