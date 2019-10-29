Who is Yungblud? All you need to know about Doncaster music sensation taking world by storm

Doncaster rocker Yungblud

He’s attracting rave reviews and selling out shows all over the world – and even brought Times Square in New York to a standstill for a video stunt,

Here’s your complete guide to Doncaster-born music sensation Yungblud.

Who is he?

He’s an alternative rock and pop punk musician and is currently in the UK top ten album chart with his EP The Underrated Youth.

What’s his real name?

Dominic Richard Harrison. He’s a singer songwriter from a musical family.

How old is he?

He’s 22 and was born in Doncaster.

What’s his musical heritage?

His dad Justin was an antique guitar dealer and ran Doncaster’s much-missed Music Ground guitar shop in Hall Gate for many years. The shop attracted the likes of Noel Gallagher and The Smiths’ Johnny Marr as well as Canadian rocker Bryan Adams during its heyday. His grandad Rick also played with glam rock legends T-Rex in the 1970s.

So what’s his own music career been like so far?

His singles began attracting popularity in 2017 and his debut album came out in 2018 and was entitled 21st Century Liability.

11 Minutes, recorded with US music star Halsey, made number 59 in the charts when it was released last year,

The song helped Yungblud gain much more attention on YouTube and his latest EP has just gone into the UK album chart at number six.

Has he played live?

Yes, he’s already played gigs all over the UK and also around the world too, also taking to the stages at this year’s Leeds and Reading Festivals, which he describes as a career highlight.

What does he sound like?

He’s been compared to Sheffield’s Arctic Monkeys and Jamie T with hip hop and ska influences mixed in.

How popular is he?

11 Minutes" is Yungblud's most viewed video on YouTube, with over 35 million views.

Who are his musical influences?

Yungblud has stated that his biggest influences for his music are The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Arctic Monkeys, Eminem and The Clash.

What’s his personal life like?

In November 2018, he started dating American singer Halsey but it is reported that the pair have recently split.

What else do we know about him?

He recently brought Times Square in New York to a standstill after thousands of his fans descended on the iconic location for a video stunt after he revealed his location on social media. Police were forced to close the square to cope with the crowds.

He has revealed that he was bullied and shoved in a cupboard by school bullies for wearing eye liner while growing up in Doncaster.

He has also told how he used to go on marathon drinking sessions with Scottish Someone You Loved singer Lewis Capaldi.

And he told Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills that he’s a fan of the Doncaster Free Press.

Where can I hear his music?

You can check out his YouTube channel HERE

Where can I learn more about him?