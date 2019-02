Which are Doncaster’s best schools? This year’s primary school league tables

Doncaster’s top performing primary schools have been revealed in the latest schools league tables.

The figures, showing the performance of Doncaster schools in 2018, show the borough as a whole to be performing below the national average in reading and maths, but marginally above the average level for reading.

Pupils and staff at Warmsworth Primary School are celebrating after the best SATS results in Doncaster and 69th in the country.

Warmworth Primary School has the largest number of pupils meeting their expected standards, but Ivanhoe Primary, in Conisbrough, records the highest score in the value added figures, which compare pupils levels when they start to when the leave.

Doncaster: % of pupils meeting expected standard 60%; Reading progress Below average -0.8; Writing progress Average 0.1; Maths progress Below average -0.3; Pupils achieving at higher standard 8%

England state schools: 64%; Average 0; Average 0; Average 0; 10%

Warmsworth Primary: 90; Above average 1.8; Well above average 5.4; maths progress Well above average 4.4; 32%

Hill Top Academy 88%; Above average 2.7; Above average 1.8; Above average 2.5; 24%

Hatfield Woodhouse Primary 87%; Above average2.9; Average 0.7; Average 0.6; 10%

Scawthorpe Castle Hills Primary; 87%; Well above average 5.8; Writing Well above average 4.1; Well above average 4.8; 7%

Canon Popham Primary 84% Average 0.1; Average – 1.1; Average – 0.2; 9%

Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary 83%; Well above average 6.7; Well above average 5.5; Well above average 8.6; 10%

Rossington St Michael's Primary 83%; Above average 2.2; Well above average 3.4; Well above average 3.3; 11%

Southfield Primary 83%; Average 0.5; Average -0.4; Average 0.5; 3%

Branton St Wilfrid's Primary 81%; ReadingAverage 0.2; WritingAverage 1.3; Average-0.5; 19%

Carr Lodge Academy 81%; Average1.1; Average1.5; Above average 2.7; 5%

Holy Family Catholic Primary 81%; Average 0.7; Average 0.6; Average -0.1; 0%

Hatfield Sheep Dip Lane Primary 80%; Well above average 4.5; Average -0.7; Average-0.4; 6%

St Peter's Catholic Primary School 80%; Above average 2.8; Average -0.5 Average 0; 7%

Crookesbroom Primary 79%; Above average 2.7; Well above average 2.7; Well above average 4.2; 9%

Barnby Dun Primary Academy 78%; Above average 2; Average 0.2; Average 1.7; 11%

Scawsby Saltersgate Junior 78%; Average -0.9; Average 0.3; Average 0.5; 17%

Bessacarr Primary; 77%; Average 0.9; Average -0.4; Average 0.3; 10%A

Copley Junior School 76%; Average -1.2; Average0.8; Average -0.4; 26%

Intake Primary School 76%; Above average 3;Well above average 5.2; Well above average 3.2; 3%

Tickhill St Mary's Primary 76%; Above average 2.5; Above average 2.4; Average-0.4; 8%

Mexborough St John the Baptist Primary 75%; Average -2.1; Average1; Average -0.3; 8%

Bentley New Village Primary 72%; Average1.6; Average1.1; Well above average 3.2; 4%

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Primary 72%; Above average 2.4; Average 1.1; Average 1.4; 19%

St Oswald's CofE Academy 72%; Average -0.2; Above average 2.2; Average -1.2; 17%

Armthorpe Shaw Wood Academy 71%; Average 0.3; Average 1.3; Above average 2.5; 17%

Norton Junior School 71%; Average -1; Below average -1.9; Average-0.1; 14%

St Alban's Catholic Primary School 71%; Average1.4; Average 1.3; Average 1.1 5%

Arksey Primary School 70%; Average 0.1; Average 2.1; Average 0.3; 20%

Hooton Pagnell All Saints Primary 70%; Average 3.7; Average -2.7; Average 2.7; 10%

Tickhill Estfeld Primary School 70%; Average 0.7; Average 1.3; Average 0.3; 19%

Auckley School 68%; Average -1.4; Average-0.1; Below average -2.5; 12%

Hayfield Lane Primary 68%; Average 1.5; Average -0.3; Average 0.4; 11%

Woodfield Primary 68%; Well above average 6.7; Average 1.1; Well above average 3.6; 9%

Bawtry Mayflower Primary 67%; Well below average -3.4; Above average 2.5; Average-0.2; 25%

Green Top Primary 67%; Average -0.9; Above average 2.5; Average 0.8; 12%

Richmond Hill Primary Academy 67%; Below average -1.8; Average 0.8; Average-0.7; 2%

Thorne Moorends West Road Primary 67%; Above average 2; Above average 2.1; Average 1.3; 10%

Kirkby Avenue Primary 66%; Well above average 6.4; WritingAverage 0.7; Well above average 4.7; 13%

Pheasant Bank Academy 66%; Average -1.1; Above average1.9; Average-0.5; 3%

St Francis Xavier Primary 66%; Average -1; Average -0.9; Average 1.2; 3%

St Joseph and St Teresa's Primary 65%; Average 0.9; Average -0.6; Average -0.6; 10%

Edenthorpe Hall Primary 63%; Average -0.8; Average -1.8; Average -1.2; 4%

Edlington Victoria Academy 63%; Well below average -3.5; Average -0.1; Average -1.2; 3%

Town Field Primary 63%; Average -1.1; Average -0.3; Average -0.8; 4%

Hatchell Wood Primary 62%; Average -1.3; Average -0.9; Average -0.5; 4%

New Pastures Primary 62%; Average -2.1; Average-0.9; Average 0.6, 4%

Park Primary School 62%; Below average -2.8; Average -0.4; Average 1.4; 5%

Thorne King Edward Primary 62%; Below average -2.3; Below average-2.1; Average-0.1; 6%

Travis St Lawrence Primary 61%; Below average -2.6; Below average -1.9; Below average -2.8; 12%

Kirk Sandall Junior School 60%; Below average -1.6; Below average-1.6; Average -1.1; 9%

Long Toft Primary: 60%; Average1.7; Average1.2; Above average2.5; 0%

Marshland Primary: 60%; Below average -2.6; Average -1.1; Below average -2.4; 8%

Tranmoor Primary: 60% 0.3; Average 0.4; Average 0;12%

Scawthorpe Sunnyfields Primary: 58%; Average -1.1; Average 1.6; Average-0.9; 8%

Wadworth Primary: 58%; Average 0.2; Average -2; Average -0.1; 23%

Willow Academy: 57%; Well below average -4.4; Below average -2.3; Below average -2.1; 10%

Windhill Primary School: 57%; Below average -2.2; Average 1.1; Average -0.4; 6%

Owston Park Primary: 56%; Average -0.9; Average0.5; Average -0.7; 4%

Sandringham Primary: 56%; Average 0.3; Average 0.3; Below average -1.7; 5%

St Joseph's School: 55%; Below average -2.6; Average -1.6; Average-1.6; 7%

Barnburgh Primary: 54%; Well below average-4.5; Average -1.2;Well below average-3.7; 13%

Hawthorn Primary: 54%; Well below average -3.8; Below average-2.5;Well below average-3.3; 0%

Highwoods Academy: 54%; Average -2; Above average 2.3; Above average 2.8; 11%

Kingfisher Primary: 54%; Average-1.2; Average-0.2; Average -0.8; 2%

Castle Academy: 53%; Average -1.9; Well below average -3.5; Average-1.3; 6%

Bentley High Street Primary: 52%; Average-0.4; Average 0.4; Average 0.3; 4%

Rosedale Primary: 52%; Average -2; Average-0.4; Average -2; 4%

Lakeside Primary School: 51%; Average 1; Well above average 2.7; Average 0.9; 14%

Carcroft Primary: 50%; Below average-2.5; Below average -2.1; Average-1; 6%

Hillside Academy: 50%; Well below average -5.1; Average -0.7; Average 0; 0%

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Primary: 50%; Well below average -4; Well below average -3.4; Below average-3; 0%

Edlington St Mary's Primary: 50%; Well below average -6.2; Well below average -2.7; Well below average -5.2; 0%

Thorne Brooke Primary: 50%; Well below average -4; Average-0.2; Below average -2.5; 3%

Montagu Academy: 46%; Average1; Well above average 3;Average 0; 6%

Highfields Primary: 44%; Well below average -6.3; Average-3.7; Well below average-4.4; 0%

Mallard Primary: 44%; Well below average -2.9; Average 0.7; Below average-2.4; 8%

Morley Place Academy: 42%; Well below average -4.1; Average -0.8; Below average-2.9; 0%;

Dunsville Primary: 41%; Average -1.2; Average -0.1; Below average -1.8; 7%

Stainforth Kirton Lane Primary; 41%; Below average -2.8; Average-0.3; Average -1.1; 0%

Adwick Primary: 40%; Well below average -3.8; Average1; Average-1.2; 4%

Our Lady of Sorrows Academy: 40%; Average -1.2; Average 0.8; Below average -2.1; 3%

Askern Spa Junior: 38%; Well below average -5.7; Well below average -3.6; Below average -2.1; 0%

Balby Central Primary: 38%; Well below average -2.9; Average -1.5; Well below average -4.3; 9%

Toll Bar Primary: 38%; -5.9; Average -0.1; Average 2.5; 0%

Plover Primary: 36%; Well below average -2.9; Well below average-3.9; Well below average -4.1; 2%

Waverley Academy: 33%; Well below average -3.9; Well below average-3.7; Below average -3; 7%

Hexthorpe Primary School: 32%; Well below average-3.4; Well above average; 3.2; Average -0.2; 2%

Stirling Primary: 32%; Well below average -4.7; Average-0.3; Average-1.5; 4%

Woodlands Primary: 27%; Well below average -3.8; Well below average -4.4; Well below average -4.5; 2%

Denaby Main Primary: 19%; Well below average -6.9; Well below average-5.4; Well below average-6.1 ; 0%

No data available: Askern Moss Road Infant; Atlas Academy, Canon Popham Primary; Grange Lane Infants; Hatchell Wood Primary; Hooton Pagnell All Saints Primary School;Intake Primary; Kirk Sandall Infants; Montagu Academy; Norton Infants; Owston Park Primary Academy; Rossington Tornedale Infant; Rowena Academy; Sandringham Primary; Scawsby Saltersgate Infant; Sprotbrough Orchard Infant; Waverley Academy