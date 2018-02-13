Where are the Arctic Monkeys?

Music fans have been airing their disappointment that the Arctic Monkeys are not on the bill for Leeds Festival

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has been confirmed as one of the four headliners along with rock bands Fall Out Boy, Kings of Leon and Panic! at the Disco.

However, the absence of a number of bands has been met with derision from some and the line-up has also been dubbed "incredibly underwhelming".

One music fan wrote on Twitter: "Don't know what to say about the Reading and Leeds line-up. Where's Green Day, Arctic Monkeys and Foo Fighters?

"So glad I didn't buy my ticket early, pains me to say it but I might not bother this year. #RnL2018."

Another fan said that they were "raging" about the absence of Arctic Monkeys - who are making their comeback this year - from the line-up, while another tweeted the Reading and Leeds Twitter account and quipped that they had "misspelled" the Sheffield rock band's name.

Along with a gif of John Travolta's character in Pulp Fiction searching a room, one user wrote: "Looking for Arctic Monkeys and Foo Fighters in the Reading and Leeds fest line up like."

"In a year packed with some great line-ups, something has gone awfully wrong at Reading and Leeds HQ. A cancellation maybe?" another asked.

The band is not playing at Sheffield's tenth anniversary Tramlines festival either, due to take place on July 20-22.

The Star understands the band were asked to play but declined. The reason is unknown. Festival co-organiser Alex kept tight-lipped on rumours they'd been asked but added: "I cannot confirm or deny if we asked them because it's not my place to say but it's no secret we'd love them to play at Tramlines."

Other confirmed acts for Reading and Leeds, which takes place over the August bank holiday weekend, include Dua Lipa, Skepta, Sum 41, Sigrid, The Wombats and Wolf Alice.