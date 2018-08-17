When your Leeds Festival tickets are due to arrive - and what to do if they're still missing

It’s now not long until Leeds Festival 2018, but a number of festival-goers are now starting to wonder when their tickets will arrive.

Here’s everything you need to know about tickets for Leeds Festival 2018.

When should Leeds Festival tickets arrive by?

A post from August 9 on the FAQ page of the Leeds Festival website said: “Tickets are in the process of being dispatched and can arrive anywhere from now to 5 working days before the festival”.

However, as that should be around this time, festival-goers are taking to Twitter to express their concern.

What to do if your Leeds Festival tickets still hasn’t arrived?

The Leeds Festival website is advising festival-goers to contact the ticket agent the tickets were purchased from if they have not arrived 5 working days before.

If you purchased tickets through the Leeds Festival website then you will need to contact Ticketmaster.

Tickets may have been purchased through a variety of approved ticket-vendors and you should therefore directly contact the vendor you purchased your tickets through.

In reply to a tweet from a festival-goer asking Ticketmaster where their tickets were, the ticket company advised them to get in contact again if tickets haven’t arrived by Monday (August 20).

Again, if you have received your ticket, but not your early entry/parking/campervan pass, you are advised to speak to the vendor you purchased your extras with, as they will be able to check up on your order and it is possible they may arrive separately.

Official ticket partners include:

-Ticketmaster/Front Gate

-Big Green Coach

-See Tickets

-Gigantic

-Skiddle

-Stargreen

-Ticketline

-UEA

-Ticket Factory

For more information visit: leedsfestival.com/

