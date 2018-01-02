When will Sheffield be battered by Storm Eleanor and will we get 80mph wind and rain?

Sheffield has been warned to expect severe wind and rain over the next couple of days as Storm Eleanor hits the country.

The Met Office has warned that winds of up to 80mph will hit parts of Britain and have issued a yellow weather warning for Sheffield.

The warning comes into place at 6pm this evening with heavy rain due to soak Sheffield from 8pm.

Rain will continue for most of Wednesday with the heaviest wind predicted between 2-7am.

However, wind speed is only expected to reach around 50mph in Sheffield despite hitting up to 80mph in other parts of the country.

The yellow warning of wind will stay in place up until 6pm on Wednesday.

The Met Office has warned that public transport will be disrupted or cancelled and power cuts and disruption to other services may also occur.

Warning about injuries from flying debris are possible and coastal flooding have also been issued.

Meteorologist Emma Sharples said: "There is likely to be some disruption possibly to public transport, bridges and other public services such as mobile phones and people need to be aware that there could be debris as well."

She added: "The strong winds coincide with high tides in some western areas which could lead to large waves which could have some impact as well."

Met Office chief forecaster Paul Gundersen said: "The unsettled theme continues throughout this week, with further spells of rain moving across the UK from the west as many return to work on Tuesday and there will again be some snow over the high ground in Scotland.

"The wind will pick up again later on Tuesday and Wednesday as developing Storm Eleanor heads towards the UK and Ireland."