When was Sheffield's hottest ever day and could the record be broken next week?

Weather forecasters are predicting warm weather to return to the UK this weekend - with temperatures soaring across the country as we go into next week.

A huge area of high pressure is going to build over the UK bringing dry, settled and warm weather to most of the country.

During the course of next week hot and humid air from the Mediterranean if set to envelop the country bring the hottest spell of weather so far this summer.

Temperatures in many parts of the country are predicted to reach 30C celsius or higher which is tantalisingly close to Sheffield's all time record.

Sheffield's hottest ever day was Friday August 3 1990 when the mercury reached 34.3C.

It broke the previous highest temperature for the city which was 33.5C which was set on August 9 1911.

And 3rd August 1990 wasn’t just a record breaking day in Sheffield.

On the same day the UK temperature record was broken, with 37.1C (98.78F) being reached in Cheltenham.

This record was broken on 10th August 2003 when a temperature of 38.5C (101.3F) was recorded in Fathersham in Kent.



