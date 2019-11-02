This is when Sheffield's Christmas market will return to the city centre

Sheffield Christmas Market 2018 gets its first visitors on Fargate

Every year, Sheffield city centre is transformed into a winter wonderland when its Christmas market return to the city.

And thankfully, 2019 will be no different.

The Christmas market will open on Thursday, November 14, with over 50 cabins selling a whole host of festive treats.

Sheffield Christmas Market gets its first visitors on Fargate

They will be located across Fargate, Town Hall Square and the Peace Gardens.

Excited children will also get to meet Father Christmas himself at Santa’s Grotto, where youngsters will receive a gift and be given the opportunity to take photographs with the big man himself.

Popular attraction, the Big Wheel will also return – giving shoppers the opportunity for a bit of festive excitement.

For those hoping to enjoy a Christmas tipple, organisers say a ‘new, exciting alpine bar’ will be among the new additions at the Christmas market.

Fargate Sheffield Christmas Market

It will be the first time in six years that the Sleigh Bar hasn’t featured at the city’s Christmas market.

In a statement on their Facebook page, a spokesman said: “Myself and the rest of the Sleigh Bar family are very sorry to have to announce we will no longer be attending Sheffield Christmas Market due to the organisers of the event, Percival events and markets.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of our customers old and new for your loyal support over the past six years. You have watched our family-run bar grow from to strength to strength your custom has been greatly appreciated.”

But the popular Thor’s Tipi has confirmed it will set up shop once again in the Peace Gardens towards the end of this month.

Sheffield Christmas Market Fargate 2017

Posting on their Facebook page yesterday, the venue said: “Warriors are you ready?! THOR’S Tipi bar is opening in Sheffield this month and oh are we excited! Come and say hi and enjoy the crackling fire, music, delicious festive drinks menu and scrumptious food! T-minus 21 days”

There will also be plenty of places to pick up some festive grub, including a traditional German sausage grill.

Opening hours:

- Sunday to Wednesday: 10am until 6pm

Sheffield Christmas Market Fargate 2017

- Friday to Saturday: 10am until 8pm

The Christmas market will be open during these hours until Christmas Eve.