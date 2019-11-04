This is when the much-loved Sheffield Children's Hospital Christmas lights will be switched on

Work on installing the lights will get under way this weekend with the big switch on on Sunday, December 1 at 7pm.

Local inspection and maintenance specialists, Stroma Specialist Access, will be donating their time and staff for a third successive year to help Sheffield Children’s Hospital attach their festive lights to the building exterior.

Mark Labbett, of the TV quiz show The Chase, has previously turned on the lights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, the children, staff and locals will have the opportunity to see the Christmas lights erected by some very special volunteers.

Santa and his elves will be joined by some well-known superheroes on the Stroma team for one day only.

Their specialist rope access staff will be putting their abseiling skills to use by carefully lowering the lights over the edge of the building to be safely fixed in place.

The work will be taking place between 10am and 1pm at the hospital.

The snowflakes, which are sponsored by local charities, raise thousands of pounds every year for the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity. The money raised from sponsorship of the lights goes towards buying life-saving equipment, vital research and making the hospital a comfortable place for patients and parents.

Stroma Specialist Access has over 30 years’ experience providing inspection and maintenance services to buildings and UK infrastructure, including rail and highways.

They employ difficult access techniques including rope access, drones and Mobile Elevating Work platforms (MEWPs) to check the condition and safe operation of a range of structures and buildings.

James Rhodes, Head of Inspection and Maintenance at Stroma Specialist Access, said: “The team is more than happy to volunteer their time to support our local children’s hospital and the fantastic work they do.”