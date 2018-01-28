When is the FA Cup fifth round draw? Ball numbers confirmed for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United will both be in the fifth round FA Cup draw after their wins this weekend.

Jos Luhukay's men made the fifth round of the draw with a 3-1 win at Hillsborough against Reading on Friday night.

A brace from Atdhe Nuhiu helped Wednesday on their way before George Boyd killed the game off with a third just after the hour-mark.

Chris Wilder's men also made it to the last 16 of the competition by beating fellow Championship side Preston North End 1-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Billy Sharp marked his return to the starting eleven with the crucial goal from the penalty spot ten minutes from time.

When is fifth round draw?

The fifth round draw will take place on Monday, January 29.

It is due to start at 7.20pm and will take place during BBC One's The One Show.

What ball are Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday will be ball number 6 and Sheffield United will be ball number 16.

Other notable numbers include Manchester United (5), Chelsea (15) and Leicester (2).

Other balls

1 Liverpool or West Brom

2 Leicester

3 Huddersfield or Birmingham

4 Notts County or Swansea

5 Manchester United

6 Sheffield Wednesday

7 Cardiff or Manchester City

8 Coventry

9 Millwall or Rochdale

10 Southampton

11 Brighton

12 Wigan

13 Hull

14 Newport or Tottenham

15 Chelsea or Newcastle

16 Sheffield United