This is when a huge new toy superstore will open at Meadowhall
A huge new toy superstore is set to open at Meadowhall – just in time for Christmas.
Smyths Toys Superstore will open its doors at Meadowhall Retail Park on October 21.
The store will open at 9am and there will be free face-painting, candy floss and plenty of goodies to give away.
Then on Saturday 26 October, the party will continue with a number of special guests, including the PJ Masks Owlette, Superwings Jett and many more dropping by at various intervals between 9am and 4pm.
The amazing Schleich Gold T Rex will also make an appearance on October 26 for all dinosaur lovers.
Catering for all ages, the leading toy retailer’s stores are bursting with a huge range of toys, video games, bikes and baby products, including all the top brands.
Store Manager Adam Bruce, commented “We’re delighted to be moving to a brand new Smyths Toys Superstore in Meadowhall. We are inviting everyone down to join us at the opening on October 21.
“There will be various giveaways and some great bargains you won’t want to miss out on so make sure you drop by!”