When Harry met Meghan: Does the royal wedding mean an extra bank holiday?

Congratulations are in order for the youngest prince and his bride to be, but what does it mean for us?

Everything you need to know about the engagement.

Prince Harry and his now fiance, Meghan Markle have announced that they’re tying the knot!

Clarence house told the world the news on November 27, the queen wished the couple every happiness.

They appeared blissfully in love when they told the world of their upcoming nuptials. In their first television interview Harry said: “she just tripped and fell into my life.” This sweet heart romance has captured the nation’s hearts.

The pair have been dating since 2016 and Megan has slowly been seen more with Harry in public. She’s a famous american actress, most known for her role in Suits.

But now she will be known as the wife-to-be of one of the country’s most desired bachelors.

Will there be a bank holiday day?

Are you wondering if there’s a day off for the wedding?

Downing street have confirmed there are no plans for an extra bank holiday when the couple wed.

Theresa May’s spokesman has said this: “There are no plans for a bank holiday.”

Even though when his older brother got married in 2011, we all got an extra day off to watch them walk up the aisle.

As was the case when his mother Diana was wed back in 1981. But this isn’t the case for every royal wedding, there’s no precedent set for these happy occasions.

There’s no doubt that we’d all like to watch the young couple tie the knot, but will we get the chance?

It’s looking slim. Unless there is a change of heart from the government.