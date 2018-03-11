When do the clocks go forward?

Now that spring has finally sprung it's almost time for the clocks to go forward - and for the nights to begin properly drawing out again.

While most electronic devices will automatically update their time accordingly - it's still important to know when Daylight Saving Time begins.

The clocks will go forward at 1am on Sunday, March 25 - meaning you should put your clocks forward an hour.

This will mean an hour less in bed, unfortunately.

A good way of remembering how the clocks change is the phrase: 'Spring forward, fall back'.

The clocks always go forward an hour in the last weekend in March, and go back an hour on during the final October weekend.