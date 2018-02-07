When are the Sheffield school holidays in 2018 and the next UK bank holiday?

The first half term holiday of the year is fast approaching and many parents are busy planning how to spend their time off.

With the kids off school for a week it can be the perfect time for parents to use a bit of annual leave for some quality family time.

But, others may have been caught out by the break and left themselves slightly under-prepared to plan a trip away.

So, in order to help people plan ahead for any minibreaks or trips away, here are all he upcoming school holidays to put in your diaries.

School holiday dates - published by Sheffield City Council

February half term: February 19-23 - Back to School Monday, February 26

Easter holidays: March 30-April 13 - Back to school Monday, April 16

May half term: May 28-June 1 - Back to school Monday, June 4

Summer holidays: July 25 - August 31 - Back to school Monday, September 3.

October half term: October 29 - November 2 - Back to school Monday, November 5.

Christmas holidays: December 24 - January 4 - Back to school Monday, January 7

2018 BANK HOLIDAY DATES

Good Friday: 30th March

Easter Monday: 2nd April

May Bank Holiday: 7th May

Spring Bank Holiday: 28th May

August Bank Holiday: 27th August

Christmas Day: 25th December

Boxing Day: 26th December