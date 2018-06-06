Wheelchairs stolen from Sheffield sports centre

Two wheelchairs have been stolen from a sports centre in Sheffield.

The chairs, valued at around £1,000 each, were taken from Graves Health and Sports Centre, Norton, at around 8pm on Tuesday, June 5.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 14/83487/18.