Wheelchair friendly roundabout to open at Doncaster park after £15,000 campaign

A wheelchair friendly roundabout will open at a Doncaster park tomorrow after a £15,000 fundraising drive proved a success.

The new play equipment will be opened in Sandall Park tomorrow – with an official opening next weekend.

Sandra Crabtree of Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group that looks after the visitor attraction and which staged a crowdfunding campaign said: “Our new wheelchair roundabout will be open for business tomorrow once it has been inspected by the safety inspectors.

“A massive thank you to everyone who contributed to the crowdfunding appeal that made this possible.”

The appeal was started so the park can extend its range of play equipment and open play equipment up to disabled visitors.

The Wheatley park already has an inclusive 'nest swing' installed for less able children to be able to play with their siblings and friends.

The official opening' will be at 10am on September 8.