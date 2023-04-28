What's on: Tuck in at this South Yorkshire Flavours Food Festival

The Flavours Food Festival returns to Barnsley town centre on May 18-21 and promises to be bigger and better than ever, with a packed line-up of over 40 mouth-watering food stalls.

Following its successful town centre debut last year, the popular festival will once again be taking place in The Glass Works Square.

Last year’s event attracted over 83,000 visitors and, with live cookery demonstrations, live music and a growing number of food stalls planned, organisers are excited to welcome thousands of foodies and families once again over the four-day period.

The festivities run 10am-5pm on Thursday, May 18,10am-7pm on Friday, 10am-8pm on Saturday and 11am-5pm on Sunday.

The exciting line-up of street food vendors for 2023 includes a number of delicious vegan and vegetarian options, including Jinger Drinks, The Mac Shack, Temujin Stir Fry Kings, Krazy Spuds and more.

The Flavours Food Festival truly offers something for everyone and will be serving up tasty food from all corners of the globe, including Thailand, Japan, America, Italy, Turkey and, of course, our very own Yorkshire.

Plus, those with a sweet tooth can look forward to irresistible treats such as churros, blondies, cookies, crepes, cheesecakes, and frozen yoghurt.

There’s also a great selection of drink stalls offering up artisan coffee, craft beer, prosecco, local gins and more.

Assuming you’re still able to move after all that, you can head inside to the famous Barnsley Markets for live cookery demonstrations and taster sessions from talented local culinary experts.

Feeling suitably inspired by all that? Then Barnsley Markets is the perfect place to pick up all your fresh ingredients and produce for home cooking.

The fantastic Market Kitchen upstairs in the Markets will also be open for business as normal, including Barnsley’s very own TikTok sensation Dolly’s Desserts’ Ice Cream.

Matt O’Neill, Executive Director of Growth and Sustainability at Barnsley Council, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing the Flavours Food Festival back to the town centre in May and kicking off Spring in style. Last year was a huge success and due to popular demand, the event is going to be even bigger this time around.

“As a Council, we are extremely proud to be delivering a packed programme of family-friendly events this year and we plan to take full advantage of our fabulous public square and Markets. We know these events are really important to our residents and provide free or low-cost activities for them to enjoy. They also help us draw in a wider audience that can further support all our existing businesses as well.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to the festival later this month. Whilst you’re visiting, why not take advantage of our fantastic range of food, drink and leisure spots including Cineworld, Superbowl UK, the Botanist, Fridays and many more?”

The fun doesn’t stop there, as customers at participating eateries between Monday 8 May and Wednesday 31 May could be in with a chance of winning a £50 Barnsley Gift Card if they complete a short survey about their town centre experience. Visit the Flavours Food Festival webpage for more information: https://www.barnsley.gov.uk/services/events/flavours-food-festival/.

