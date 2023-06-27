What's on: Sheffield Pinknic does Pride

We are now the biggest and longest running LGBT+ Festival in the city centre, with an estimated 6,000 attendees last year, which means we are looking forward to another very successful event.
We have a mixed bag of live entertainment from local LGBT+ performers. Singers, drag queens and dancers.
There will be a wide variety of food and drink vendors, local crafters and artisan baked goods. You can also find a good selection of public information stalls, Police, Fire service, Universities, Rainbow Laces, Sayit, (a young persons LGBT+ charity organisation) and many more.
We pride ourselves on being a very family friendly fully inclusive event and have lots of activities for the very young from the City Library. The event runs from 11am to 7pm.