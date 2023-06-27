What's on: Sheffield Pinknic does Pride

Saturday, July 15, in the Peace Gardens marks 10 years of Sheffield Pinknic does Pride.

Fun in the Sun at Pinknic

We are now the biggest and longest running LGBT+ Festival in the city centre, with an estimated 6,000 attendees last year, which means we are looking forward to another very successful event.

We have a mixed bag of live entertainment from local LGBT+ performers. Singers, drag queens and dancers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a wide variety of food and drink vendors, local crafters and artisan baked goods. You can also find a good selection of public information stalls, Police, Fire service, Universities, Rainbow Laces, Sayit, (a young persons LGBT+ charity organisation) and many more.