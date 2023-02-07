What's on: Celebrate the work of Hollywood legend Hans Zimmer at Victoria Hall

Sheffield’s iconic Victoria Hall will celebrate the work of a Hollywood legend with a special concert this month.

Candle lit concerts are proving a big hit at Sheffield's Victoria Hall

The February 18 candlelit event at the Norfolk Street events and concert venue will feature the music of Oscar-winning film composer Hans Zimmer, featuring much-loved pieces from The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, Wonder Woman and Gladiator.

“Our candlelit concerts are proving to be enormously popular with audiences and demonstrate very well just how versatile a venue the Victoria Hall is,” said Organisation Manager Rose Durant of The Foundry Sheffield, the charity that operates the Victoria Hall.

“The recent removal of fixed seating makes the main hall even more attractive now as both a concert and conference venue and that is just the latest part of an ongoing programme of improvements to ensure the whole building is fit for 21st century use.”

To book tickets for the Hans Zimmer evening visit https://feverup.com/m/119717