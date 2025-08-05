Jane Austen Wrecked My Life is on at the Stephen Jospeh Theatre

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday August 7

Hollywood Plaza

Smurfs (U): when Papa Smurf is taken by evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette leads the Smurfs on a mission to the real world to save him.

Beyonce and James Corden provide the voices.

Fom Thursday, August 7 to Thursday August 14 at 11.30am.

Superman (12A): Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet stars as the caped crusader.

From Thursday, August 7 to Thursday August 14, daily at 4.30pm.

The Legend Of Ochi (12A): in a remote village on the island of Carpathia, a shy girl is raised to fear an elusive animal species known as ochi.

From Thursday, August 7 to Thursday, August 14, daily at 2pm.

The Naked Gun (15): only one man has the particular set of skills – to lead Police Squad and save the world.

It is a reboot of the Leslie Nielsen comedy crime films from the 1980s.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson star.

From Thursday, August 7 to Thursday August 14, daily at 7.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life (English/French with English subtitles): a single bookseller, Camille Rutherford, finds herself forced to fulfill her dreams of becoming a writer in order to stop messing up her love life.

Thursday, August 7 at 7.45pm; Friday, August 8 at 1.45pm.

Superman: Superman David Corenswet must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent.

The embodiment of truth, justice and the human way, he soon finds himself out of step with the modern world.

Saturday, August 9, Tuesday, August 12 at 7.45pm; Thursday, August 14 at 1.45pm; Saturday, August 16, Tuesday, August 19, Thursday, August 21 at 7.45pm